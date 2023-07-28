Kids’ Hunter rain boots are on sale for a limited time

It’s hard to believe, but it’s already time to think about back-to-school shopping. As you make a list of must-have items for the kids, new shoes are probably near the top.

With the change of season around the corner, it’s important to pick up a pair of rain boots to keep the kids’ feet warm and dry at the bus stop or while outside playing at recess.

As part of its anniversary sale, Nordstrom has Hunter Kids’ First Class Rain Boots available at a special discounted price.

You can choose from three different colors of these rain boots. The pink rain boots are on sale for $46.99, marked down from the regular retail price of $6 — a savings of $18.01.

Or, you can select either the black or hunter-green rain boots for $65. Those are marked down $5 from the regular retail price of $70.

No matter which pair of Hunter Kids’ First Rain Boots you choose, buy them before Nordstrom’s anniversary sale ends on Aug. 7.

MORE: The Best Kids Rain Boots

You don’t need a coupon or special discount code to get any of these deals. Pick which pair you want, put it in your shopping cart, and the discount is automatically applied.

The Hunter Kids’ First Rain Boots have three size categories: Walker (12 to 24 months), Toddler (2 to 4 years), and Little Kid (4 to 8 years). With this rain boot collection, you can find something for preschoolers through elementary students.

Each pair of boots has a removable insole, and the latex rubber exterior has a snug, comfortable fit to keep little feet warm and dry even when jumping in puddles.

Buy Hunter Kids’ First Classic Rain Boots from Nordstrom for $46.99 or $65 (was $65 to $70).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.