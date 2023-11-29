Potawatomi holds groundbreaking at former Dairyland Greyhound Park site

KENOSHA, Wis. — A project set to bring sustainable development and fulfill a dire need of housing is underway at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park site in Kenosha.

The Forest County Potawatomi Community hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for the tribe’s mixed-use Greeneway project.

It’s located on 240 acres just east of I-94 off Highway 158.

The Potawatomi Tribe purchased the property in 2017. It’s sat vacant since Dairyland Greyhound Park closed in 2009.

The development includes multi-family residential, light industrial, and commercial space and is planned to maintain and establish natural sites including woodlands, wetlands, and prairies.

“Today marks a significant development in our history,” Forest County Potawatomi Chairman James Crawford said. “We are breaking ground on land the Potawatomi called home for hundreds of years, improving our current footprint in southeastern Wisconsin through substantial investment, while also honoring our past. This is the next step in fulfilling our ongoing and long-term commitment to Kenosha.”

Potawatomi has invested nearly $30 million to acquire and develop properties in Kenosha County.

Earlier this month, it purchased 128 acres of land in Pleasant Prairie.

