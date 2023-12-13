Kenosha's Lincoln Middle School community devastated by board's decision to close

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Unified School District’s decision to close multiple elementary schools, eliminate Lincoln Middle School, and cut staffing at Reuther High School didn’t happen until many Kenosha residents were fast asleep early Wednesday morning.

It was more than a bad dream for the tight-knit Lincoln Middle School community.

“I don’t think anybody really knows what’s happening,” said Tim Nieman, one of over 50 people who spoke at Tuesday’s Kenosha Unified school board meeting at the Indian Trail High School Auditorium.

“It still hasn’t set in for me yet.”

Due to declining enrollment and a projected $15 million budget deficit, Kenosha Unified had its “Rightsizing” plan approved to close multiple schools, repurpose multiple buildings, and create new boundaries.

Staffing will also be cut throughout the district.

Elementary schools to close include Jefferson, Vernon, Stocker, McKinley, and Edward Bain School of Language and Art.

Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC) will move both of its campuses – East and West – into the vacated Lincoln Middle School.

Washington Middle School would also close with students moving into EBSOLA.

Reuther High School was also presented as a possible closure. After weeks of opposition from teachers, students, and the community, the board voted to keep Reuther open with 10 percent less staff.

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI Kenosha Unified Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Weiss and members of the Kenosha Unified school board listen to one of over 50 speakers at Tuesday's board meeting.

Undoubtedly, the board’s toughest decision was to close Lincoln Middle School following two hours of moving testimony – from parents, teachers, and students -- to keep the school open.

Kenosha’s Beth Holtz was in tears after her daughter Ava, a sixth-grader at Lincoln Middle School, spoke in front of the board.

“She asked if they were doing something wrong as students for the school to be considered to be closing down,” Holtz said. “That’s what hurts the most.”

Many of the students will move next year to Lance Middle School, located 2 ½ miles away from Lincoln. It’s a 50-minute walk for those without a bus pass or transportation.

“I don’t see a lot of kids making it to school,” Holtz said. “I see a lot more violence, and no one is going to care. Honestly, I don’t know. I’m just trying to work day by day, but my daughter is literally heartbroken over this.”

