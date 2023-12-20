Kenosha's Frank Elementary welcomes a special visitor from the North Pole

KENOSHA, Wis. — Just days before his biggest night of the year, Santa sang Christmas carols and passed out presents to Kenosha’s Frank Elementary students on Wednesday.

Area businesses contribute to the event throughout the year to make sure Frank students and their families can find joy this holiday season.

Teachers stayed late after school on Tuesday to fill in for Santa’s elves – handpicking the presents for each student and wrapping them.

Frank's fourth grade teacher Heidi Jones helped organize the event over 10 years ago.

“Some kids this will be their only gift,” Jones said. “So, it’s important to us.”

Each class spent time with Santa in the school’s library. After a few Christmas songs and adorable question-and-answer sessions, students unwrapped their presents.

As they went back to class, teachers rewrapped the presents for students to put under their trees at home.

The school received enough donations for teachers to put presents under the tree for six Frank families.

“We delivered some of those gifts last night and the mom was crying,” said Beth Smith, one of the Frank teachers who started the event. “It’s a very touching feeling."

