Kenosha bowling Hall of Famer Boresch Jr. in a fight for his life with cancer

KENOSHA, Wis. — Lennie Boresch Jr. is a Kenosha bowling legend who seemingly got better with each passing year.

It took cancer to finally slow him down.

The Professional Bowling Association Hall of Famer is fighting for his life after recently being diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of prostate cancer.

A GoFundMe page – created three days ago to raise money for medical expenses – has quickly topped $20,000.

Boresch holds over 30 regional tour titles and two major championships, including the 20-22 Senior U.S. Open.

PROFESSIONAL BOWLING ASSOCIATION Kenosha's Lennie Boresch Jr. is a two-time champion on the PBA50 Tour.

The 61-year-old wrapped up a PBA tournament in Maine this fall when a doctor’s visit revealed he was in kidney failure. Early last month, he was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma, a rare, aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Word of his illness spread quickly among the Kenosha bowling community.

“We love him like a brother,” said Jeff Hartnell, a lifelong friend and competitor. “One of the nicest guys you ever meet.”

Kenosha bowler Scott Hartnell struggled to hold back tears on Monday. He graduated with Boresch in 1980 at Tremper High School.

“We go back 50-plus years,” Hartnell said. “I mean, he was my catcher in little league. We go back a long, long time.”

Boresch joined the PBA when he was 19 years old.

The 10-time Kenosha Match Game Tournament champion didn’t find success until joining the PBA50 Tour. Boresch secured his second PBA50 major victory at the Senior Open at South Plain Lanes in Lubbock, Texas on June 22, 2022.

