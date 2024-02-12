KC prepares for possible Taylor Swift appearance at Super Bowl parade

Kansas City has entered its Super Bowl dynasty era, but will the new queen of Chiefs kingdom help the city celebrate its third Super Bowl title in five years at the Chiefs championship victory parade on Wednesday?

“I have absolutely no comment on the whereabouts of Ms. Swift,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday during a news conference addressing parade safety. “I know she has representatives who can talk to you on all of that.”

Lucas said he’s obviously aware of the Taylor Swift mania that has swept Kansas City since the pop icon started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift attended 13 games, including the Super Bowl LVIII win Sunday against San Francisco.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said her department and organizers will be ready if Swift decides to join the party Wednesday as dozens of buses snake through downtown, culminating in another raucous celebration at Union Station.

“Absolutely, we’re prepared,” Graves said. “We will have at least 600 Kansas City, Missouri, police officers in and around the route. We will have over 250 outside agencies, about 34 other law enforcement agencies as well as our federal partners. We are ready.”

There has been no indication yet of Swift’s plans. However, we know she will need to be in Melbourne, Australia by Friday for an Eras Tour concert.

Mayor Lucas was on the field after Sunday’s 25-22 overtime thriller against San Francisco in Las Vegas, but he apparently failed to ask if Swift would join Chiefs Kingdom’s revelry on Valentine’s Day.

“It was a tremendous honor — myself, the governor of Missouri (Mike Parson), several others — had a chance to be on the field,” Lucas said. “I try not to bother Ms. Swift in her daily operation. I talked to a number of our players, our coaches, got a hug from Andy Reid — all very exciting. But I tend to know a little more about football than all things Swift.”

Lucas encouraged Chiefs fans to keep an eye out for the pop star.

“Stay tuned; it’s a reason to watch the parade on Wednesday for everybody,” Lucas said.

The story was originally published by Tod Palmer at Scripps News Kansas City.

