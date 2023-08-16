Justice Department to open investigation into Fulton County Jail

The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday it has opened a civil investigation into conditions at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

The department said it had found extensive justification to open an inquiry, "including credible allegations that an incarcerated person died covered in insects and filth, that the Fulton County Jail is structurally unsafe, that prevalent violence has resulted in serious injuries and homicides, and that officers are being prosecuted for using excessive force."

The investigation will review living conditions, health care, the steps taken to protect inmates from violence, and the use of excessive force. The department says it will also determine whether county officials discriminate against those with psychiatric disabilities.

"During this comprehensive review of the conditions of confinement at the Fulton County Jail, the Justice Department will determine whether systemic violations of federal laws exist, and if so, how to correct them," said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division is working with the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Northern District of Georgia. Fulton County officials and the Fulton County Sheriff have pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

SEE MORE: Donald Trump, 18 others indicted in Georgia election case

The jail is in the national spotlight as it's expected to be the official building where former President Donald Trump and 18 others will be booked after they were indicted Monday on charges they interfered in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The Justice Department's investigation is unrelated to Trump's case.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com