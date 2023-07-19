This JCPenney coupon gets you $24.99 off a purchase of $25 or more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

JCPenney is offering up an amazing deal for members of its reward program: Coupons that will make a $25 purchase cost just one cent!

To receive the first-ever “Power of a Penny” reward, simply sign up for the rewards program on July 22. You will then receive a coupon on July 24 that is good for $24.99 off a purchase of $25 or more, meaning if you only spend $25, you’ll get your entire purchase for just one penny. If you spend more than $25, you’ll get $24.99 off your total purchase.

If you’re already a rewards member, you will receive an opt-in email on July 22 to receive the coupon on July 24. The coupon can be used any time between July 24-31. While JCPenney has not listed any restrictions on the coupon yet, there will likely be some, so make sure you read the fine print before you shop.

Once you sign up for the rewards program, you will automatically receive a $10 reward for every 200 points you earn, bonuses like a $10 reward when you spend $50 and a birthday gift to help celebrate your special day.

While you wait to be able to use the coupon beginning July 24, JCPenney is currently having a Black Friday in July sale full of deals on everything from clothing and beauty products to home goods. The sale, which goes until July 23, includes markdowns of more than 60%.

Just some of the deals you’ll find include 58% off this Cooks 2 Quart Air Fryer, now priced at $24.99, men’s and women’s shirts for as low as $5.99 and 60% off this Cuisinart Advantage Metallic 12-piece Cutlery Set, now priced at $19.99.

One of the biggest discounts is on this 30-piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set, marked down by 66%. Priced at $59.99, you’ll save $120.01 from the regular price of $180.

Other JCPenney deals you’ll find this summer include 10% off for teachers when shopping in-store from now through Aug. 31.

Will you be joining JCPenney’s rewards program to get $25 worth of merchandise for just one penny?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.