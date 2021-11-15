The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For anyone who wears glasses or sunglasses often, scratches on the lenses of your glasses are a major and ongoing annoyance.

Since the pandemic, I’ve been wearing my glasses a lot more than my contacts for various reasons. This also means that my lenses have gotten scratched much more quickly than when I only wore them at night.

Between dropping them accidentally, not keeping them in their case and my children manhandling them, my glasses now have a decent collection of marks on the lenses.

For example, here are the scratches on the left side of my glasses:

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

So, you can see why I was game to try out this Spy-via-Lifehacker baking soda suggestion for how to get rid of scratches on glasses.

How To Get Rid Of Scratches On Glasses

First, I cleaned my lenses with cold water and soap and wiped them with a microfiber cloth (important to use because some other cloths can scratch your lenses).

Then, I made a baking soda paste by adding just a bit of water to some baking soda. I rubbed the paste on the lenses with another microfiber cloth and rinsed it away, followed by a wipe with another microfiber cloth.

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

The result: I guess it helped a little? Granted, I have some pretty deep scratches on my lenses and this technique isn’t supposed to help those. It may have polished away some of the smaller scratches.

Take a look and see what you think.

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

While some tips on how to get rid of scratches on glasses suggest using toothpaste or glass-etching products, The Manual says that these are actually more likely to cause damage.

How To Stop Scratching Glasses In The Future

As the Spy/Lifehacker article mentions, I could have prevented some of these scratches on my glasses by keeping them in a glasses case when not in use. The lining in the case I had came unglued, so I just bought a new one.

I also wipe my glasses on my shirt a lot during the day. That can cause scratches because it can rub dirt and dust into the lenses. Paper towels can also leave tiny scratches. So, I ordered a bunch of microfiber cloth glasses wipes so I can stash them in my car, bags, office and by the TV.

And if my preschooler absconds with one like she has in the past to use with her sunglasses, I have a bunch more I can use.

What are your go-to tips for how to get rid of scratches on glasses?

