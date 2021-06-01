World's largest Winnie the Pooh collection is in Vernon, WI [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

Deb Hoffmann is the world record holder for largest Winnie the Pooh collection with over 20,000 items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items. James Groh

Prev 1 / Ad Next