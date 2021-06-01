Watch
World's largest Winnie the Pooh collection is in Vernon, WI [PHOTOS]

Deb Hoffmann is the proud owner of over 20,000 unique Winnie the Pooh pieces of memorabilia. She was certified by Guinness World Records as having the largest collection in the world. She reached the 20,000-milestone on Dec. 20, 2020. Hoffmann estimates her collection to be worth around $1 million.

  • IMG_0015.JPG
  • IMG_9992.JPG
  • IMG_0001.JPG
  • Screen Shot 2021-06-01 at 2.21.40 PM.png
  • IMG_0007.JPG
  • IMG_0010.JPG
  • IMG_0045.JPG
  • IMG_0003.JPG
  • IMG_0004.JPG
  • IMG_9995.JPG
  • IMG_0038.JPG
  • IMG_0011.JPG
  • IMG_9997.JPG
  • IMG_0009.JPG
  • IMG_0023.JPG
  • IMG_9991.JPG
  • IMG_0013.JPG
  • IMG_0042.JPG
  • IMG_0016.JPG
  • IMG_0019.JPG
  • IMG_0041.JPG
  • IMG_0025.JPG
  • IMG_0034.JPG
  • IMG_0035.JPG
  • IMG_0036.JPG
  • IMG_0048.JPG

The Guinness Book of World Records largest collection of Winnie the Pooh collectibles is in Vernon, Wisconsin. There are over 20,000 unique items.James Groh
