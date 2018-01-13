A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 21 years in prison Wednesday for sex trafficking and forced labor.

Paul Carter, a 47-year-old from Milwaukee, will spend the next 18 years behind bars after receiving three years already served.

Carter pleaded guilty Oct. 6, 2017 to four counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of conspiracy to commit forced labor and sex trafficking. On Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Carter was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“This case is an example of the ruthlessness of human traffickers who are willing to do anything, including victimizing women and girls, to make money,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge James M. Gibbons.

Two other men also pleaded guilty in this case. Najee Moore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and use of an interstate facility to promote a prostitution business enterprise on Jun. 9, 2014, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Dec. 22, 2016.

On Oct. 27, 2015, David Moore pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and trafficking with respect to forced labor, his sentencing is later this month.

According to the Department of Justice, Carter recruited girls and young women to work as exotic dancers at clubs by promising them money and a better life, and when they tried to leave he used physical violence, emotional manipulation, sexual assault and threatened to harm their families.

Victims explained various types of abuse from Carter, including one woman who had the letter "P" branded on her backside with a wire hanger. Another woman said he put the barrel of a gun in her mouth and threatened to "blow her head off."

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and HSI will continue to collaborate with community partners to bring justice to those impacted by this terrible crime,” Gibbons said.

In February 2017, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order which directed the Attorney General to dismantle transnational criminal organizations including those involved in human trafficking.

Trump announced earlier this month that January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, with Feb. 1st being National Freedom Day.

Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand said that sex trafficking is a top priority as it preys on some of society's most vulnerable.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to vindicate the civil rights of victims of human trafficking,” Brand said.