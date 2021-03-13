HonoringMKEHeroes on Milwaukee's 1-year anniversary of COVID [GALLERY]

Share Facebook

"We cannot believe Saturday marks 1 year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Milwaukee. Thank You to all our employees for your hard work and dedication to keeping our company safe, healthy and fully operational. #TogetherWereStrong #CareerRunway #HonoringMKEHeroes" Beyond Vision WI

"Our Student Nurse Association in Brookfield held a clothing drive for the #Milwaukee community! #HonoringMKEHeroes They collected one truckload for St. Francis of Assisi & St. Benedict the Moor Parish There's another truckload for @BGCMilwaukee on the way!" Herzing University

"We are #honoringMKEheroes! This pandemic hit all Seniors hard, and many in-person programs/activities had to go virtual for a long time. But, we are so thankful for our UCC Seniors who persevered through this pandemic and came out smiling." United Community Center Milwaukee

"Saturday, March 13 is the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus shutdown in Milwaukee, and @MayorOfMKE is dedicating the day to #HonoringMKEHeroes. Our heroes are the employees, volunteers, donors and our member pantries all making sure our neighbors at home have food." Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

"Thank you to our dedicated staff in the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory for their key role in tackling new challenges in the face of the #Covid19 pandemic. #HonoringMKEHeroes" City of Milwaukee Health Department

"SHOUT OUT to all of our volunteers, partners and staff from the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Health Department, Office of Violence Prevention and the Election Commission for safely assisting and protecting the public at the polls on Election Day. #HonoringMKEHeroes #Covid19" Milwaukee Health Department

"With @MayorOfMKE we're honoring the efforts of Milwaukeeans during the pandemic. Thank YOU for donating 8,500lbs of food for @hungertaskforce, over 3,000 books for @NextdoorMKE, AND $9,600 in meals for healthcare workers from @cousinssubs during the pandemic. #HonoringMKEHeroes" Summerfest

"Many thanks to our friends at the 600 EAST Cafe for safely serving customers through their walk up window throughout the entire pandemic. #HonoringMKEHeroes @MayorOfMKE @MilwDowntown" Nelson Schmidt Inc.

"With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers." Milwaukee DPW

"The Milwaukee Health Department recognizes the work of our hardworking staff including our Consumer Environmental Health team who play an active role in our business community while promoting public health. Thanks for all you do every day for our city #HonoringMKEHeroes #COVID19" City of Milwaukee Food Safety

"In addition to connecting patrons to online programming, hotspots, and contactless pickup of library materials, some of our library staff were redeployed to the Health Department to aid in hotline calls and contact tracing. #HonoringMKEHeroes" Milwaukee Public Library

