#HonoringMKEHeroes on Milwaukee's 1-year anniversary of COVID [GALLERY]

Mayor Tom Barrett is honoring Milwaukee's unsung heroes today on Twitter using hashtag #HonoringMKEHeroes. Here's how some organizations and businesses are honoring their employees.

  • Beyond Vision WI.jfif
    "We cannot believe Saturday marks 1 year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Milwaukee. Thank You to all our employees for your hard work and dedication to keeping our company safe, healthy and fully operational. #TogetherWereStrong #CareerRunway #HonoringMKEHeroes"Photo by: Beyond Vision WI
  • Herzing University.jfif
    "Our Student Nurse Association in Brookfield held a clothing drive for the #Milwaukee community! #HonoringMKEHeroes They collected one truckload for St. Francis of Assisi & St. Benedict the Moor Parish There's another truckload for @BGCMilwaukee on the way!"Photo by: Herzing University
  • United Community Center Milwaukee.jfif
    "We are #honoringMKEheroes! This pandemic hit all Seniors hard, and many in-person programs/activities had to go virtual for a long time. But, we are so thankful for our UCC Seniors who persevered through this pandemic and came out smiling."Photo by: United Community Center Milwaukee
  • Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.png
    "Saturday, March 13 is the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus shutdown in Milwaukee, and @MayorOfMKE is dedicating the day to #HonoringMKEHeroes. Our heroes are the employees, volunteers, donors and our member pantries all making sure our neighbors at home have food."Photo by: Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
  • Milwaukee Health Department.jfif
    "Thank you to our dedicated staff in the Milwaukee Health Department Laboratory for their key role in tackling new challenges in the face of the #Covid19 pandemic. #HonoringMKEHeroes"Photo by: City of Milwaukee Health Department
  • Milwaukee Health Department .jfif
    "SHOUT OUT to all of our volunteers, partners and staff from the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Health Department, Office of Violence Prevention and the Election Commission for safely assisting and protecting the public at the polls on Election Day. #HonoringMKEHeroes #Covid19"Photo by: Milwaukee Health Department
  • Summerfest drive thru.jfif
    "With @MayorOfMKE we're honoring the efforts of Milwaukeeans during the pandemic. Thank YOU for donating 8,500lbs of food for @hungertaskforce, over 3,000 books for @NextdoorMKE, AND $9,600 in meals for healthcare workers from @cousinssubs during the pandemic. #HonoringMKEHeroes"Photo by: Summerfest
  • Nelson Schmidt Inc..jfif
    "Many thanks to our friends at the 600 EAST Cafe for safely serving customers through their walk up window throughout the entire pandemic. #HonoringMKEHeroes @MayorOfMKE @MilwDowntown"Photo by: Nelson Schmidt Inc.
  • Milwaukee DPW.jfif
    "With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."Photo by: Milwaukee DPW
  • City of Milwaukee Food Safety staff.jfif
    "The Milwaukee Health Department recognizes the work of our hardworking staff including our Consumer Environmental Health team who play an active role in our business community while promoting public health. Thanks for all you do every day for our city #HonoringMKEHeroes #COVID19"Photo by: City of Milwaukee Food Safety
  • Milwaukee Public Library staff.jfif
    "In addition to connecting patrons to online programming, hotspots, and contactless pickup of library materials, some of our library staff were redeployed to the Health Department to aid in hotline calls and contact tracing. #HonoringMKEHeroes" Photo by: Milwaukee Public Library

