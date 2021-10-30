Driver killed in fiery crash on I-794 exit ramp

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff is investigating a fatal crash at the bottom of an I-794 exit ramp overnight.

Officials say it happened just after 3:00am on the eastbound exit ramp to Van Buren street.

The vehicle, a mid-sized SUV, drove straight through the left-hand curve of the exit ramp, striking a sign and a bridge pillar of the Lake Interchange. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Milwaukee Fire Department put out the flames but the driver was unable to be removed from the vehicle and died from his injuries on-scene.

The crash remains under investigation.