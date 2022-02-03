The home at N37W26797 Kopmeier Dr on Pewaukee Lake stands out but in a good way. It's ultra modern and sleek design isn't your typical lake house, but the home fits nicely into its surroundings. It has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and is 3,204 square feet. It was built in 1993. It was on the market listed by Nikolic Grop Real Estate, but the owners recently accepted an offer for an undisclosed amount. It was listed for $1.45 million.

