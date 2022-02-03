Watch
HomepageHomepage Gallery

Unique, sleek, modern home on Pewaukee Lake listed at $1.45 million [PHOTOS]

You won't find many sleek and modern looking homes like this on Pewaukee Lake.

The home at N37W26797 Kopmeier Dr on Pewaukee Lake stands out but in a good way. It's ultra modern and sleek design isn't your typical lake house, but the home fits nicely into its surroundings. It has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and is 3,204 square feet. It was built in 1993. It was on the market listed by Nikolic Grop Real Estate, but the owners recently accepted an offer for an undisclosed amount. It was listed for $1.45 million.

54-Kopmeier Dr - VT-004.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
52-Kopmeier Dr - VT-002.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
48-Kopmeier Dr-48.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
47-Kopmeier Dr-47.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
36-Kopmeier Dr-36.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
34-Kopmeier Dr-34.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
32-Kopmeier Dr-32.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
22-Kopmeier Dr-22.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
23-Kopmeier Dr-23.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
19-Kopmeier Dr-19.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
49-Kopmeier Dr-49.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
15-Kopmeier Dr-15.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
16-Kopmeier Dr-16.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
14-Kopmeier Dr-14.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
18-Kopmeier Dr-18.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
13-Kopmeier Dr-13.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
12-Kopmeier Dr-12.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
11-Kopmeier Dr-11.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
21-Kopmeier Dr-21.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
09-Kopmeier Dr-09.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
05-Kopmeier Dr-05.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
10-Kopmeier Dr-10.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
08-Kopmeier Dr-08.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
04-Kopmeier Dr-04.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media
02-Kopmeier Dr-02.jpg
Photo by: VRX Media

Unique, sleek, modern home on Pewaukee Lake listed at $1.45 million [PHOTOS]

close-gallery
  • 54-Kopmeier Dr - VT-004.jpg
  • 52-Kopmeier Dr - VT-002.jpg
  • 48-Kopmeier Dr-48.jpg
  • 47-Kopmeier Dr-47.jpg
  • 36-Kopmeier Dr-36.jpg
  • 34-Kopmeier Dr-34.jpg
  • 32-Kopmeier Dr-32.jpg
  • 22-Kopmeier Dr-22.jpg
  • 23-Kopmeier Dr-23.jpg
  • 19-Kopmeier Dr-19.jpg
  • 49-Kopmeier Dr-49.jpg
  • 15-Kopmeier Dr-15.jpg
  • 16-Kopmeier Dr-16.jpg
  • 14-Kopmeier Dr-14.jpg
  • 18-Kopmeier Dr-18.jpg
  • 13-Kopmeier Dr-13.jpg
  • 12-Kopmeier Dr-12.jpg
  • 11-Kopmeier Dr-11.jpg
  • 21-Kopmeier Dr-21.jpg
  • 09-Kopmeier Dr-09.jpg
  • 05-Kopmeier Dr-05.jpg
  • 10-Kopmeier Dr-10.jpg
  • 08-Kopmeier Dr-08.jpg
  • 04-Kopmeier Dr-04.jpg
  • 02-Kopmeier Dr-02.jpg

Share

VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
VRX Media
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next