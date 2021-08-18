Watch
HomepageHomepage Gallery

The Milwaukee Night Market is back [PHOTOS]

For one night only in 2021, the Milwaukee Night Market is back.

IMG_4780.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4757.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4713.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4773.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4720.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4724.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4788.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4728.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4763.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4792.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4785.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4745.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4736.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4771.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4731.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4783.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4725.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
IMG_4784.JPG
Photo by: James Groh
Summit Police Department
Photo by: Summit Police Department's website
Jets Packers Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) talk during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)Photo by: Matt Ludtke/AP
Poster image - 2021-08-18T181500.872.jpg
Photo by: Submitted
Poster image - 2021-08-18T181729.728.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
bus driver Frank
Frank DeJesus drives a bus as his retirement job for Lamers.Photo by: Rebecca Klopf
Poster image - 2021-08-18T171933.859.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Poster image - 2021-08-18T171922.035.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Poster image - 2021-08-18T170846.442.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Poster image - 2021-08-18T145925.167.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Poster image - 2021-08-18T145907.576.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Poster image - 2021-08-18T145915.749.jpg
Photo by: TMJ4
Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 11.57.58 AM.png
Photo by: WGBA

The Milwaukee Night Market is back [PHOTOS]

close-gallery
  • IMG_4780.JPG
  • IMG_4757.JPG
  • IMG_4713.JPG
  • IMG_4773.JPG
  • IMG_4720.JPG
  • IMG_4724.JPG
  • IMG_4788.JPG
  • IMG_4728.JPG
  • IMG_4763.JPG
  • IMG_4792.JPG
  • IMG_4785.JPG
  • IMG_4745.JPG
  • IMG_4736.JPG
  • IMG_4771.JPG
  • IMG_4731.JPG
  • IMG_4783.JPG
  • IMG_4725.JPG
  • IMG_4784.JPG
  • Summit Police Department
  • Jets Packers Football
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T181500.872.jpg
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T181729.728.jpg
  • bus driver Frank
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T171933.859.jpg
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T171922.035.jpg
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T170846.442.jpg
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T145925.167.jpg
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T145907.576.jpg
  • Poster image - 2021-08-18T145915.749.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 11.57.58 AM.png

Share

James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
James Groh
Summit Police Department's website
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) talk during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)Matt Ludtke/AP
Submitted
TMJ4
Frank DeJesus drives a bus as his retirement job for Lamers.Rebecca Klopf
TMJ4
TMJ4
TMJ4
TMJ4
TMJ4
TMJ4
WGBA
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next