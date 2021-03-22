Menu

Residents receive vaccines as free, walk-in clinic opens in Milwaukee [PHOTOS]

The faces of those newly vaccinated in Milwaukee. Two free walk-in clinics have opened in Milwaukee at North and South Division high schools. They are intended for those ZIP codes hit hardest by the pandemic. No specific documentation is required to open the vaccine up to documented and undocumented citizens. The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh
    The faces of newly vaccinated people at a free walk-in clinic at North Division High School in Milwaukee.Photo by: James Groh

