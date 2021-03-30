Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Gallery

Racine art gallery dedicated to Peeps [PHOTOS]

For the 12th year in a row, the Racine Art Museum is putting together an exhibit that is dedicated to Peeps. Over 130 contestants from around the country submitted pieces of art that are either made of or depict Peeps. It's a sweet exhibit.

  • IMG_9329.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9326.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9344.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9335.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9348.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9356.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9349.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9353.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9339.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh
  • IMG_9333.JPG
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.Photo by: James Groh

    • Racine art gallery dedicated to Peeps [PHOTOS]

    • IMG_9329.JPG
    • IMG_9326.JPG
    • IMG_9344.JPG
    • IMG_9335.JPG
    • IMG_9348.JPG
    • IMG_9356.JPG
    • IMG_9349.JPG
    • IMG_9353.JPG
    • IMG_9339.JPG
    • IMG_9333.JPG

    Share

    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    An exhibit at the Racine Art Museum features art made out of or that depiets the popular springtime treat, PEEPS.James Groh
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next