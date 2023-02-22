PHOTOS: Major winter storm rocks Southeast Wisconsin
Winter and ice storm warnings have been issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin.
Southeast Wisconsin is set to be hit with snow, freezing rain and sleet, starting Wednesday morning and lasting well into the late evening. TMJ4 News is compiling photos we have received from our viewers.
SheboyganPhoto by: TMJ4 Front door of JoAnn Fabric in Lake Geneva.Photo by: Beth Dauer Brester KenoshaPhoto by: Elisa Nemecek KenoshaPhoto by: Elisa Nemecek Window in SomersPhoto by: Marilyn Smith North side of KenoshaPhoto by: Melanie Ingram Hansen Frozen flagPhoto by: Donna Cornelius Icy windows in Big BendPhoto by: Janice Gasser Zimdars Central KenoshaPhoto by: Alison Seaton Frozen bird feeder in KenoshaPhoto by: Anita Piccolo Icy windshieldPhoto by: Carly Eick SheboyganPhoto by: TMJ4 SheboyganPhoto by: TMJ4 De-icing one of the flights at Milwaukee airport.Photo by: TMJ4 Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4 Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4 Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4 Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4