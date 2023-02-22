Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Gallery

PHOTOS: Major winter storm rocks Southeast Wisconsin

Winter and ice storm warnings have been issued for most of Southeast Wisconsin.

Southeast Wisconsin is set to be hit with snow, freezing rain and sleet, starting Wednesday morning and lasting well into the late evening. TMJ4 News is compiling photos we have received from our viewers.

20230222_145130.jpg SheboyganPhoto by: TMJ4 lakegeneva.jpg Front door of JoAnn Fabric in Lake Geneva.Photo by: Beth Dauer Brester tree.jpg KenoshaPhoto by: Elisa Nemecek kenosha1.jpg KenoshaPhoto by: Elisa Nemecek somesr.jpg Window in SomersPhoto by: Marilyn Smith kenosha.jpg North side of KenoshaPhoto by: Melanie Ingram Hansen flagfrozen.jpg Frozen flagPhoto by: Donna Cornelius bigbend.jpg Icy windows in Big BendPhoto by: Janice Gasser Zimdars ice.jpg Central KenoshaPhoto by: Alison Seaton uxx.jpg Frozen bird feeder in KenoshaPhoto by: Anita Piccolo icycar.jpg Icy windshieldPhoto by: Carly Eick 20230222_144918.jpg SheboyganPhoto by: TMJ4 20230222_145110.jpg SheboyganPhoto by: TMJ4 Screen Shot 2023-02-22 at 3.42.13 PM.png De-icing one of the flights at Milwaukee airport.Photo by: TMJ4 IMG_4864.jpg Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4 IMG_4863.jpg Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4 IMG_4859.jpg Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4 IMG_4858.jpg Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.Photo by: TMJ4

PHOTOS: Major winter storm rocks Southeast Wisconsin

close-gallery
  • 20230222_145130.jpg
  • lakegeneva.jpg
  • tree.jpg
  • kenosha1.jpg
  • somesr.jpg
  • kenosha.jpg
  • flagfrozen.jpg
  • bigbend.jpg
  • ice.jpg
  • uxx.jpg
  • icycar.jpg
  • 20230222_144918.jpg
  • 20230222_145110.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2023-02-22 at 3.42.13 PM.png
  • IMG_4864.jpg
  • IMG_4863.jpg
  • IMG_4859.jpg
  • IMG_4858.jpg

Share

SheboyganTMJ4
Front door of JoAnn Fabric in Lake Geneva.Beth Dauer Brester
KenoshaElisa Nemecek
KenoshaElisa Nemecek
Window in SomersMarilyn Smith
North side of KenoshaMelanie Ingram Hansen
Frozen flagDonna Cornelius
Icy windows in Big BendJanice Gasser Zimdars
Central KenoshaAlison Seaton
Frozen bird feeder in KenoshaAnita Piccolo
Icy windshieldCarly Eick
SheboyganTMJ4
SheboyganTMJ4
De-icing one of the flights at Milwaukee airport.TMJ4
Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.TMJ4
Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.TMJ4
Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.TMJ4
Workers at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Traffic Management Center in downtown Milwaukee are monitoring more than 500 cameras statewide amid a major winter storm. Workers find crashes and disabled vehicles while updating road conditions in real-time.TMJ4
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next