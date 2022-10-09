Packers fans near and far gear up for London game against New York Giants [PHOTOS]
Check out all these photos of Packers fans here in Wisconsin, and some from those in London!
Fans were out and about early Sunday morning ahead of the Packers game in London! Plus, some fans are event IN London for today's game against the Giants.
Photo by: Mort Sayyed Photo by: Mort Sayyed Photo by: Mort Sayyed Photo by: Mort Sayyed Photo by: Mort Sayyed Photo by: Mort Sayyed Brewski’s pj party is packed for the Packers! They’ve also got an omelet bar going.Photo by: Sarah McGrew Brewski’s pj party is packed for the Packers! They’ve also got an omelet bar going.Photo by: Sarah McGrew Check out these fan photos from London!Photo by: Submitted Check out these fan photos from London!Photo by: Submitted Major Goolsby’s has every tv turned on to the Packers. The bar is doing BYOB- Bring your own breakfastPhoto by: Sarah McGrew There are so many Packers fans in London!Photo by: Submitted There are so many Packers fans in London!Photo by: Submitted There are so many Packers fans in London!Photo by: Submitted