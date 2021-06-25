Highlights of Bucks v. Hawks Game 2 [PHOTOS]

Share Facebook

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive on Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young reacts to a call during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins drives past Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer argues a call during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu battle for a loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Atlanta Hawks' John Collins go after a loose ball during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez makes a three-point basket during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

