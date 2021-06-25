Watch
Highlights of Bucks v. Hawks Game 2 [PHOTOS]

We are putting together some of the highlights of Friday night's game against the Hawks, in photos.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive on Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young reacts to a call during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins drives past Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer argues a call during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu battle for a loose ball with Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton and Khris Middleton during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Atlanta Hawks' John Collins go after a loose ball during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez makes a three-point basket during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Atlanta Hawks Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young tries to drive past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game Friday, June 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)Photo by: Associated Press

