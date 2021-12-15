First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit Milwaukee and Waukesha [PHOTOS]

First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are visiting patients and staff at Children's Wisconsin.Katie Crowther
Jill Biden visiting patients at Children's WisconsinKatie Crowther
First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the Waukesha parade victims' memorial at Veteran's Park.TMJ4
