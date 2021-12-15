Watch
First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit Milwaukee and Waukesha [PHOTOS]

First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are visiting patients and staff at Children's Wisconsin.Photo by: Katie Crowther
Jill Biden visiting patients at Children's WisconsinPhoto by: Katie Crowther
First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the Waukesha parade victims' memorial at Veteran's Park.Photo by: TMJ4
