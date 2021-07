Cudahy 'Cadillac House' is the most interesting home you've never heard of [PHOTOS]

The Cudahy 'Cadillac House' is decorated 365 days out of the year. It's part industrial art, and it's an unofficial preservation of iconic statues from various restaurant chains. The owner, Rick Serocki, has been collecting different objects and turning them into art since 1985. The home is located at 4531 S. Lake St., Cudahy.