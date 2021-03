Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Five years in the making, the complete redevelopment of the former "Grand Avenue Mall" is taking shape. A massive food hall delayed a year due to COVID-19 is targeting a summer opening. Take a look inside with photos from Vince Vitrano. See Vince's full story here. TMJ4 News

Five years in the making, the complete redevelopment of the former "Grand Avenue Mall" is taking shape. A massive food hall delayed a year due to COVID-19 is targeting a summer opening. Take a look inside with photos from Vince Vitrano: TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Prev 1 / Ad Next