Buy Your Pets ‘Hocus Pocus’ Squeaky Toys This Halloween

It may be nearly 30 years old, but Disney’s witchy movie “Hocus Pocus” continues to soar in popularity every Halloween. It seems like every year there’s new “Hocus Pocus”-related merchandise, like calendars, board games, costumes and giant outdoor inflatables.

This year, even your four-legged friend can join in on the fun with some new Sanderson Sisters squeaky toys. Available on Chewy, the toys include all three sisters and they are surprisingly detailed, right down to the perfect shade of red for Winifred’s hair and the moles on Sarah and Mary’s faces.

They’re made with mixed fabrics including soft, curly and traditional plush, and they each have a squeaker inside. Because they’re soft toys, they’re best for fetch or cuddling and are not recommended for heavy chewers. Priced at $14.98 for the set, they’re currently out of stock, but you can sign up to receive an email alert when they come back.

If the Sanderson Sisters somehow aren’t your favorite Halloween characters, Chewy has a handful of other Disney Halloween pet toys as well, plus spooky goodies like Greenie’s Scary Berry dental treats for dogs or these “Nightmare Before Christmas” rawhide-free treats.

You’ll find plenty of Halloweenish dog toys at Chewy, too, like a trick-or-treating Pluto and a squeaky Darth Vader. Plus, there are toys for cats, like this pumpkin Mickey Mouse filled with catnip.

PetSmart and Petco also carry tons of Halloween toys for pets, like this sea monster dog toy, this one that looks like an adorable piece of candy corn or this “Nightmare Before Christmas” Jack Skellington rope toy.

Costume choices include a “Hocus Pocus” dog tee, a unicorn, a slice of pizza and for DC Comics fans, Superman, Batman and Harley Quinn. Your dog will be the talk of the neighborhood on Halloween night!

How will your pets be celebrating the spooky holiday this year?

