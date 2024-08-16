FDA issues plan to lower salt levels in packaged, processed foods

The Food and Drug Administration has issued proposed guidance that would attempt to reduce sodium levels in prepackaged food.

According to the FDA, the typical American adult consumes an average of 3,400 milligrams of sodium per day, which is far higher than the Dietary Guidelines for Americans' recommendation of 2,300 milligrams per day.

The FDA estimates that 70% of Americans' sodium intake comes from processed and prepared foods. The FDA's proposal would encourage food makers to reduce added salt in processed, packaged and prepared foods. By doing so, the average American's sodium intake would be reduced by 20%.

“Reducing sodium in the food supply has the potential to be one of the most important public health initiatives in a generation. The early successes we’re seeing with sodium level reduction in certain foods is encouraging and indicative of the impact we believe our overall nutrition approach can have on the well-being of society,” said FDA deputy commissioner for human foods Jim Jones. “In addition to our sodium reduction efforts, the FDA is also actively working on a forthcoming final rule updating the definition of the claim ‘healthy,’ a proposed rule for front-of-package nutrition labeling and exploring ways to reduce added sugars consumption."

The FDA says most of the sodium Americans consume is from salt.

Why officials want a reduction to sodium intake

The American Heart Association said that increased sodium intake can lead to hypertension, which can lead to heart disease.

The organization says that ideally, a person would limit themselves to between 1,500 milligrams and 2,300 milligrams per day of sodium daily. The AHA says that 1 teaspoon of salt equals 2,300 milligrams of sodium.

The AHA says that using natural seasonings, such as dill, paprika, and dry mustard, are good ways of adding flavor to food without using salt.