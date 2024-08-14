CDC warns cases of highly contagious parvovirus B19 are on the rise. What is it?

Officials have issued new warnings about an old respiratory ailment.

The Centers for Disease Control says cases of the highly contagious human parvovirus B19 are on the rise. Also called “fifth disease,” the virus can cause mild symptoms in children and healthy adults, but can lead to serious complications for pregnant people and those with compromised immune systems.

The CDC said cases of the virus, which is transmitted through respiratory droplets, are increasing after years of decline due to people taking precautions against COVID-19. Fourteen European Countries observed “unusually high” numbers of cases of parvovirus B19, the CDC said.

In the U.S., “there is no routine surveillance for parvovirus B19,” according to the CDC, because it’s “not a notifiable condition.” But recently, the CDC has received reports indicating parvovirus B19 activity in the U.S.

“Data include increased test positivity for parvovirus B19 in clinical specimens and pooled plasma from a large commercial laboratory, and reports of clusters of parvovirus B19-associated complications among pregnant people and people with sickle cell disease,” the CDC said in a press release.

Symptoms of parvovirus B19 include a fever, cough, headache, sore throat, and rashes in the second phase. The rash is more common in children than adults, and most commonly appears on the face, in what’s characterized as a “slapped cheek” rash.

There is no preventative vaccine or medication to treat the virus, according to the CDC.

“Most people require only supportive care during the acute phase of illness and will recover completely. Severe outcomes from parvovirus B19 disease, such as myocarditis, hepatitis, or encephalitis, are rare. No vaccine or specific treatment is recommended for parvovirus B19 infection,” said the CDC.

Those with a higher risk of developing severe parvovirus B19 should consider precautionary measures such as wearing a mask.

People can also take precautions like washing hands thoroughly and cleaning frequently touched surfaces like counter tops and doorknobs.

