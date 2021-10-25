Haystacks Are A Perfect No-Bake Treat For The Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Haystacks are such a classic treat around the holidays. But while they are generally made with either crunchy chow mein noodles or pretzel sticks, this ingenious haystacks recipe from AllRecipes uses something completely different — shoestring potatoes!

For those who love the combo of salty and sweet, this unique twist on haystacks is a must-try. You can use your favorite brand of shoestring potatoes, such as Pik-Nik Shoestring Potatoes, French’s Potato Sticks, Utz’s Potato Sticks or try an air-fried version like Gourmet Basic Smart Fries.

These no-bake shoestring potato haystacks come together easily. You’ll melt chocolate chips, peanut butter and butterscotch chips in the microwave or in a double-boiler on your stovetop. Mix together with canola oil, then stir in the shoestring potatoes of your choice. Drop by rounded tablespoons onto a tray lined with parchment paper or wax paper, then put in the fridge for at least two hours. Find the full recipe here.

Some commenters complained that the result was too salty, but if you love salty snacks, this definitely a haystack recipe you need to try.

If you want a softer haystack texture, try this famous recipe for Kelly Fields’ Haystack Cookies, revamped by Martha Rose Shulman for the New York Times. Made with rolled oats, dark cocoa powder, coconut and evaporated milk, this haystack cookie is a simple classic with wonderful texture and depth.

Or check out this recipe for Butterscotch Haystacks from Nestle Toll House Baking. Made with butterscotch chips, mini marshmallows and peanut butter, this classic haystack recipe is a delight for people who adore butterscotch.

For those looking for a low-carb twist on haystacks, forget the potato sticks and reach for walnuts instead. This recipe for Keto Chocolate Fudge Haystacks from I Breathe I’m Hungry contains only 1.5 grams of carbs per serving, because instead of using a carb base like pretzels or shoestring potatoes for the haystacks, it calls for walnuts instead.

Yummy add-ins like unsweetened coconut flakes and cream cheese make this a guilt-free treat for people counting carbs.

