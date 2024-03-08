GM to resume sales of Chevy Blazer EV after software issues

General Motors said Friday that it is resuming sales of its electric Chevrolet Blazer after software issues forced the automaker to halt sales in December.

The problems, which centered around functionality of its touch-screen interface and fast-charging capabilities, were resolved with a software update, the company said.

GM is also lowering the prices of several Blazer EV models by about $6,000, which with the government's $7,500 tax credit, gets the final cost of each Blazer model under $50,000. The company will announce the exact price for its standard trim Blazer LT FWD at a later date, but said it would start at under $50,000.

"We are excited to have the Chevrolet Blazer EV available again, this time with a compelling price, enhanced features and functionality and qualifying for the full consumer tax credit," said Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell.

General Motors said it is using what it learned from the Blazer issues and applying new production standards to all of its EV fleet. The company issued a stop-sale on midsize trucks in February before any 2024 models reached dealers as a result of the new standards. The company said that stop sale lasted just two weeks as a result of the new proactive guidelines.

SEE MORE: German Tesla plant to be without power for days after suspected arson

GM has lowered some of its expectations with regard to EV production as sales have stagnated, partly due to consumer concerns over charging for longer trips.

During its earnings call in January, the company said it was bringing back some plug-in gas-electric hybrid models in the U.S.

Growth in hybrid sales outpaced electric vehicle growth in the U.S. last year as environmentally conscious consumers bought them because of concerns over electric vehicle range and too few charging stations.

GM told investors on its earnings conference call in January that it plans to sell 200,000 to 300,000 EVs this year in North America, but CEO Mary Barra said it would adjust if needed.

"It's true that the pace of EV growth has slowed, which has created some uncertainty," Barra said. "We will build to demand."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com