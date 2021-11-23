Get a Free Baskin-Robbins snowman cake on Black Friday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black Friday is all about scoring some discounts, and it doesn’t get any better this year than at Baskin-Robbins, which is giving away free ice cream cakes!

The ice cream chain will be giving away free Brrr the Snowman cakes on Black Friday to the first 1,000 people who order other treats online using the code SNOWMAN.

The Brrr the Snowman Cake is 6 inches round and decorated with an icing carrot nose and tree branch arms, buttons and a smile, all made of fudge. The cake is then bundled in a scarf made of icing and topped with a cake cone and “melted” ice cream made of icing. The cake is also customizable with your choice of cake and ice cream flavors.

You can get this deal at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations beginning at 1 p.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 25. The deal is valid while supplies last, and there is a limit of one cake per order.

If you miss out on the free cake offer, Baskin-Robbins is also offering 20% off all cakes from Black Friday to Cyber Monday when you order online using the code HOLIDAY.

While cake prices vary, a simple celebration party cake, for example, is $27, while an Oreo cake is $42. The offer begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and is also valid while supplies last.

Baskin-Robbins even has an ice cream cake that looks just like a turkey! The cake is topped with two sugar cone legs and smothered in a caramel praline glaze. Just like an actual Thanksgiving turkey, it’s set atop a bed of “garnish” — made out of frosting.

If you don’t have a Baskin-Robbins near you, Dairy Queen also has a variety of ice cream cakes or you can head to your local grocery store and pick up a Viennetta ice cream cake, which just returned after a nearly 30-year absence.

You can also try making an ice cream cake yourself, like this easy peppermint Oreo ice cream cake that only has four ingredients: Oreos, butter, peppermint ice cream and peppermint candy.

Will you be ordering up some ice cream treats from Baskin-Robbins this Black Friday?

