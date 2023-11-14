'Friends' Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc pay tribute to Matthew Perry

The "Friends" cast is continuing to honor their lost member, more than two weeks after his sudden death.

On Tuesday, both Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox posted their own tributes to the late Matthew Perry on Instagram.

LeBlanc and Perry played roommates and best friends Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, and that friendship played the same off-screen too.

Alongside screenshots of the duo on the show and a cast photo, LeBlanc has now said goodbye to his co-star and confidant.

"The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," he wrote. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Later that day, Courteney Cox — who played Monica Geller, the "friend" Bing ends up marrying in the show — shared a clip from the show as tribute to her on-screen beau and off-screen friend. She explained the clip was one of her favorites of the "thousands of moments I wish I could share" that include Perry.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story," Cox wrote. "In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Cox's post also started off with, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. He was 54 years old.

Two days later, the cast of "Friends" — including LeBlanc and Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer — issued a joint statement about the loss.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement read. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Since Perry's death, many fans and former co-stars have also paid homage to his life and legacy, particularly his work in helping those struggling with addiction.

On Nov. 3, the Matthew Perry Foundation went live, which is currently accepting donations to help make "a difference in as many lives as possible" in his honor, its mission statement reads.

