FBI raids home of top fundraiser for NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams is now speaking out after federal authorities raided the home of his top campaign fundraiser.

The FBI searched the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs Thursday, seizing cell phones and computers, according to the Associated Press. A search warrant stated that federal prosecutors are looking into whether Adams' campaign accepted donations from Turkey during his 2021 mayoral race, which is illegal under campaign finance law.

At this point it remains unclear whether Adams himself is a target of the investigation. During a party at the mayor's mansion Thursday night, Adams said he's always held his campaign to "the highest ethical standards."

News of the raid came shortly after Adams was scheduled to attend a meeting with senior White House officials to discuss the growing migrant crisis in New York City. A spokesperson for the mayor said Adams had to skip the meeting and return home to "deal with a matter," but it remains unclear what that was referring to.

The FBI has confirmed the raid but declined to comment further.

Suggs, 25, has worked for the Adams campaign since 2017 and served as the chief fundraiser during his run for mayor in 2021. She is also helping with his current reelection bid.

Suggs is just one of several people involved in legal troubles regarding Adams' fundraising activity. Earlier this year, six others working for his campaign were charged in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to help get Adams reelected.

