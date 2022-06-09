Farmhouse decor options are abundant on Amazon—and at budget-friendly prices

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Farmhouse style translates to a space that is comfortable, cozy and inviting. It’s about incorporating new or refurbished wooden furniture that is painted white or left unfinished for a natural look, and peppering your living space with vintage pieces and accents that feel “lived in.” The farmhouse aesthetic is about functionality, too — decor pieces should serve a purpose.

Farmhouse decor isn’t limited to houses that are set on acres of farmland, either. You can have an apartment in the middle of a city and still bring in the same warmth and charm of farmhouse design.

Right now, Amazon has loads of farmhouse decor at great price points, allowing you to add a touch of farmhouse coziness to every room in your house! Here are some items worth considering.

With farmhouse decor, it’s all about establishing a welcoming vibe, and what better way to do that than with a wreath on the front door? This 18-inch artificial boxwood wreath will never brown. It’s made of UV-resistant plastic and reviewers have noted that it’s highly durable. For $15.99, you could hang this wreath on a door, living room wall or above the fireplace.

Display bathroom items and potions in style with this four-piece mason jar set, which includes a lotion or soap dispenser, cotton swab holder, toothbrush holder and an apothecary jar. Currently available for $16.99, it comes highly rated with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 and more than 9,000 reviews. Buyers raved about the set’s sturdiness and cute farmhouse look.

Add a lived-in vibe with soft, eclectic throw pillows. This set of two throw pillow covers features a jacquard pattern that comes in several different colors and three different sizes. The pair of 18-inch pillow covers is available for $30.99. Customers enjoyed the thickness and quality of the material and found the fabric to be very durable.

This $8.49 playful coffee sign adds a retro touch to a cozy kitchen. The metal sign comes with pre-drilled holes. Reviewers found it to be lightweight, sturdy and a good value for its cost.

“I love it – it looks like it came right out of a coffee shop,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s also a handy guide for guests, so they can decide what they want me to make them!”

Bring in the natural elements of farmhouse style with this handmade, chunky textured jute area rug. This 6-foot-by-9-foot rug is currently priced at $153.81 and you can choose from a few different shades, such as purple, light gray and rust.

With more than 8,000 ratings and an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, customers noted how beautiful the rug looked in their home and how they found the natural jute fibers to be soft enough for bare feet.

These two mini pitcher-shaped salt and pepper shakers with cork stoppers tell guests you don’t take life too seriously, which is right in line with the laid-back, casual farmhouse vibe. This $18.91 set of ceramic shakers with handles has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. One reviewer claimed that it’s “beyond adorable.”

Plaid and farmhouse decor go hand in hand. Roll out the welcome mat or spruce up your kitchen with this washable doormat or kitchen rug. Loved by customers with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, this $21.59 rug comes in a variety of different sizes and four color options of the Buffalo check pattern (red, gray, blue and black). It can be vacuumed, machine-washed and laid flat to dry. It scored highly for being easy to clean, lightweight and a good value for the price.

Embracing older items and making them new again is part of the farmhouse aesthetic. These three rustic, distressed-white ceramic vases do just that. Mix and match them with other decor or use them together as a set. The set of three is available for $21.99. One reviewer wrote that she likes using them grouped together with natural greenery she collects from her neighborhood and yard.

Add a touch of farmhouse whimsy in an unexpected place — like a nightlight! For less than $10, this black frame vintage-style nightlight evokes a rustic atmosphere. There’s no need to flip a switch: The light automatically reads the room’s brightness level and turns on when the room darkens. Its energy-efficient LED bulb will stay cool to the touch and won’t need to be replaced.

This $25.45 beige and white cotton basket with corn skin offers a stylish way to hide laundry, kids’ toys or extra towels. Crafted with pure cotton rope and available in slight color variations, the basket brings some natural texture to a room. One reviewer claimed it goes well with “rustic modern boho farmhouse design” while another marveled at how pretty the basket is “in real life.”

What do you think? Are you inspired to incorporate a little farmhouse style into your home?

