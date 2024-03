Razelle Kurzrock, MD, FACP, medical oncologist and specialist in rare cancers and precision medicine, explains what precision medicine is and how it is used to deliver individualized care. Dr. Kurzrock also notes the benefits of receiving cancer treatment from the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip