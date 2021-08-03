Orthopaedics - Joseph Schwab, MD

Joseph Schwab, MD, orthopaedic surgeon, talks about the hip joint and how early intervention is key to hip preservation and long-term mobility. Dr. Schwab also talks about the variety of hip treatment options available from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin orthopaedic services and why you should seek care at southeastern Wisconsin's only academic medical center.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 17:00:14-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.