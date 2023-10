Michael Decker, MD, orthopaedic surgeon, talks about joint pain and joint injuries and the range of treatment options available. Dr. Decker also discusses both nonsurgical and surgical joint treatments and the advantages of seeking treatment from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin orthopaedic specialists.

