Froedtert Pharmacy - Kama Thomas, PharmD

Froedtert/Medical College of Wisconsin
Posted at 9:47 AM, Dec 05, 2023
Kama Thomas, PharmD, Froedtert Pharmacy Solutions, talks about how our pharmacy specialists coordinate all aspects of medication services, including our voucher program and how it has saved patients about $3 million per year. Froedtert Pharmacy staff looks at other factors that can have an impact on your medications and refers patients to resources to help. Services are available online and at any of our pharmacy locations.

