Watch Now
ShowsEvery Day Health

Actions

Cancer diagnosis - Carrie Peterson, MD

Carrie Peterson, MD, colorectal surgeon, talks about why you should take time to get a second opinion for a cancer diagnosis.
peterson-carrie-cancer-second-opinion (1).jpg
Froedtert<br/>
<a href="https://www.froedtert.com/doctors/carrie-peterson-1376707729__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!dquZrAmBzQAOyR2L2NMxu7cHmQQbRgLaDubbZaQZganY5GaPh7PhRpQeAa0cog9AObwY7l18spf76cs-RlVp37Xmj0qY$" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1694013288960,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1694013288960,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000174-1276-dc50-a7fd-d27e538f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.froedtert.com/doctors/carrie-peterson-1376707729__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!dquZrAmBzQAOyR2L2NMxu7cHmQQbRgLaDubbZaQZganY5GaPh7PhRpQeAa0cog9AObwY7l18spf76cs-RlVp37Xmj0qY$&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018a-6b0f-d8a8-a3ca-6b2f5c9b0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Carrie Peterson&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018a-6b0f-d8a8-a3ca-6b2f5c9b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Carrie Peterson</a>, MD, colorectal surgeon
peterson-carrie-cancer-second-opinion (1).jpg
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 11:18:33-04

Carrie Peterson, MD, colorectal surgeon, talks about why you should take time to get a second opinion for a cancer diagnosis. Dr. Peterson also describes what you should expect during your cancer second opinion appointment with the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network and how easy it is to get started.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device