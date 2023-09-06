Cancer diagnosis - Carrie Peterson, MD
Carrie Peterson, MD, colorectal surgeon, talks about why you should take time to get a second opinion for a cancer diagnosis.
Froedtert<br/>
Carrie Peterson, MD, colorectal surgeon
Posted at 10:18 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 11:18:33-04
