Breast Cancer - Adrienne Cobb, MD

Froedtert Hospital<br/>
Adrienne Cobb
Posted at 9:15 AM, Nov 11, 2022
Adrienne Cobb, MD, MS, breast cancer surgeon with Froedtert & MCW health network, talks about mammograms and the importance of early diagnosis when treating breast cancer. Dr. Cobb also discusses why you should choose a team of specialists dedicated to breast cancer treatment and research and the advantages of being treated in the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network.

