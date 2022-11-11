Breast Cancer - Adrienne Cobb, MD

Adrienne Cobb, MD, MS, breast cancer surgeon with Froedtert & MCW health network, talks about mammograms and the importance of early diagnosis when treating breast cancer. Dr. Cobb also discusses why you should choose a team of specialists dedicated to breast cancer treatment and research and the advantages of being treated in the Froedtert & MCW Cancer Network.
Posted at 9:15 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 10:15:34-05
