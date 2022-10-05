Watch Now
Aortic disease - Peter Rossi, MD

Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin
Posted at 9:55 AM, Oct 05, 2022
Peter Rossi, MD, vascular surgeon, talks about the types of aortic disease, as well as who is at risk and who should be screened for aortic aneurysm, aortic dissection and aortic occlusive disease. Dr. Rossi also discusses the treatment options and the advantages of seeking treatment from our Aortic Disease Program.

