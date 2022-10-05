Aortic disease - Peter Rossi, MD

Peter Rossi, MD, vascular surgeon, talks about the types of aortic disease, as well as who is at risk and who should be screened for aortic aneurysm, aortic dissection and aortic occlusive disease. Dr. Rossi also discusses the treatment options and the advantages of seeking treatment from our Aortic Disease Program.

