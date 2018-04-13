Wisconsin watched a lot of Netflix last year, but which show was the state's favorite?

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
A report from High Speed Internet compiled data on Netflix searches to find out what each state's favorite show was. Wisconsin's was "American Vandal," a mockumentary about a not-so-appropriate vandalism incident at a high school.
"Vandal" was a top choice for four other states, but the most popular show overall was "Orange is the New Black."
The drama set in a women's prison was the favorite for fifteen states in 2017, and in some cases, like in Arizona, it has remained in the top spot since 2016.
All states aside from Arizona moved on from their 2016 favorites and found something new to binge on in 2017.