Tom Hanks will play the TV personality Fred Rogers in biopic You Are My Friend for Sony's TriStar Pictures.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the story is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers, more commonly known as just Mr. Rogers, and award-winning journalist Tom Junod. Mr. Rogers gets his fame from starring in the children's TV series Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood.

In the screenplay by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, the pessimistic journalist is assigned to write about the beloved icon. He experiences a transcending change of heart along the way.

Marielle Heller, who directed Diary of a Teenage Girl, will direct the biopic.