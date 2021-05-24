Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences

NEW YORK (AP) — In one more step toward a reopened entertainment world, CBS says Stephen Colbert's late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience.

Audience members at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be required to show proof of vaccination before being admitted, and face masks will be optional for them.

He's television's top-rated late-night host and has been doing untraditional shows since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He delivered his first COVID-era monologue from the bathtub at his home in South Carolina and has done 205 shows away from the theater's audience.

He's been doing the show backstage at the Ed Sullivan Theater since August.

According to the Associated Press, those in attendance in the small studio were the show's executive producer, stage manager, and occasionally Colbert’s wife.

Colbert isn't the only late-night talk show that'll have a live audience.

The AP reported that Jimmy Fallon plans to have a fully vaccinated entire audience sometime in early June.