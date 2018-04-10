Singer Gwen Stefani announces Las Vegas residency

It’s official. Gwen Stefani is moving to Las Vegas. The singer announced the residency on Twitter this morning.

It’s happening!! My very first Las Vegas residency “Just A Girl” is opening June 27th at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood! 🙌 Tix for all 25 dates go on sale this Fri at 10am PT. ♣❤️♠♦️ gx https://t.co/WlkIg8Hq66 pic.twitter.com/x8veFQ1m12 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) April 10, 2018

Performances are scheduled for June, July and December in 2018 and February and March in 2019. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. $1 of every ticket purchased will be donated to the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, which is planning to move into a state-of-the-art building.

The show, which is titled “Just A Girl,” will open June 27 in the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood.

Stefani, age 48, is taking over as the headlining act in the same theater that Britney Spears performed in. Stefani first rose to fame as the lead singer for the band No Doubt. She earned 2 GRAMMY awards before she started a solo career.



