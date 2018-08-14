Wisconsin State Fair reports record-breaking attendance in 2018

WEST ALLIS -- Wisconsin State Fair officials report the fair drew a record-breaking crowd this year.

In a news release, the State Fair said 1,037,982 people visited the 2018 fair. That's the sixth straight year the fair drew in more than one million people.

This was the fair's 167th year.

In 2018, The Wisconsin State Fair reports:

3,000 exhibitors participated in fair contests.

Sporkie’s Champion Albanese’s Roadhouse served up 11,500 orders of Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites, and runner-up Slim’s PBR Park dished out nearly 11,000 orders of French Onion Soup On-A-Stick!

State Fair staff planted 22,000 beautiful flowers and plants throughout State Fair Park.

Fairgoers ate 55,000 grilled cheese sandwiches at the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, 40,000 Wisconsin Baked Potatoes and 16,000 Butterfly Pork Sandwiches at the Pork Shoppe - all in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

More than 90,000 rides were taken on the WonderFair Wheel.

Nearly 120,000 people went on the Giant Slide.

Fairgoers consumed nearly 400,000 original Cream Puffs.

The State Fair drew 271,790 more people than Summerfest this year. Summerfest reported an attendance of 766,192 people in 2018.