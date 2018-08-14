Waukesha County Parks starts phasing out lifeguards

The Waukesha County Parks Department says on Aug. 14 it will start the transition for a few of the county beaches.

The areas will go from lifeguard-staffed to "swim at your own risk."

Many of the lifeguards are high school and college age and it's time to go back to school.

The affected beaches are:

Fox Brook Park

Menomonee Park

Muskego Park

Naga-Waukee Park

County Parks Manager Rebecca Mattano says the county didn't want to completely shut them down.

"We know that in Wisconsin we have a short summer season. So, we want to make sure that we're providing a safe level of customer service and extending that, in enjoying the summer season for as along as possible," said Mattano.

Minooka Park and Mukwonago Park beaches are "swim at your own risk" all summer long. Parents say they're not worried about the lack of staff.

In fact, grandparents David and Diane Hart say lifeguards are the backup to the guardians.

"We just make sure that we're close enough to them where if something happens we can get to them," said Hart.

Swimmers will start to see a change in staffing very soon. The change to swim at your own risk starts Aug. 15 at Menomonee Park, Aug. 17 at Muskego Park, Aug. 21 at Naga-Waukee Park, and Aug. 26 at Fox Brook Park.

All the beaches will be open daily from sunrise to sunset, depending on water quality testing.

Waukesha County Park staff will continue to conduct regular daily maintenance of the beach, restrooms, and surrounding areas.

Water quality signs will be posted consistently. Mattano says in cases for emergency beachgoers should call 9-1-1, but there will also be staff on park grounds.

For more information about the beaches visit the parks department's website.