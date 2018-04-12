Summerfest announces times, dates for Miller Lite Oasis headliners

Kesha to perform on July 4, Marshmello July 5

TMJ4 Staff
5:29 AM, Apr 12, 2018
Kesha, Foster the People and more to perform.

Summerfest announced the dates and times for their headliners at the Miller Lite Oasis. 

June 27
8:00 pm Party Favor
10:00 pm Alesso 

June 28
4:00 pm The Crystal Method
8:00 pm Medasin 
10:00 pm Marshmello 

June 29
6:30 pm Knox Fortune
8:00 pm Xavier Omär
10:00 pm GoldLink

June 30
TBA

July 1 
4:00 pm Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
6:00 pm Fastball
8:00 pm Capital Cities
10:00 pm Chromeo

July 3
10:00 pm Foster the People

July 4
9:45 pm Kesha

July 5 
10:00 pm Machine Gun Kelly

July 6
8:00 pm Judah & The Lion
10:00 pm BØRNS

July 7
4:00 pm Howard Jones
10:00 pm PHANTOGRAM

July 8
10:00 pm Timeflies

