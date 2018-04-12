Summerfest announces times, dates for Miller Lite Oasis headliners

Mostly Cloudy
Kesha, Foster the People and more to perform.
Kesha
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: DJ Marshmello performs onstage at "Spotify's Best New Artist Party" at Skylight Clarkson on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Spotify)
Summerfest announced the dates and times for their headliners at the Miller Lite Oasis.
June 27
8:00 pm Party Favor
10:00 pm Alesso
June 28
4:00 pm The Crystal Method
8:00 pm Medasin
10:00 pm Marshmello
June 29
6:30 pm Knox Fortune
8:00 pm Xavier Omär
10:00 pm GoldLink
June 30
TBA
July 1
4:00 pm Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
6:00 pm Fastball
8:00 pm Capital Cities
10:00 pm Chromeo
July 3
10:00 pm Foster the People
July 4
9:45 pm Kesha
July 5
10:00 pm Machine Gun Kelly
July 6
8:00 pm Judah & The Lion
10:00 pm BØRNS
July 7
4:00 pm Howard Jones
10:00 pm PHANTOGRAM
July 8
10:00 pm Timeflies