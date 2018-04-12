Summerfest announces times, dates for Miller Lite Oasis headliners

Summerfest announced the dates and times for their headliners at the Miller Lite Oasis.

June 27

8:00 pm Party Favor

10:00 pm Alesso

June 28

4:00 pm The Crystal Method

8:00 pm Medasin

10:00 pm Marshmello

June 29

6:30 pm Knox Fortune

8:00 pm Xavier Omär

10:00 pm GoldLink

June 30

TBA

July 1

4:00 pm Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

6:00 pm Fastball

8:00 pm Capital Cities

10:00 pm Chromeo

July 3

10:00 pm Foster the People

July 4

9:45 pm Kesha

July 5

10:00 pm Machine Gun Kelly

July 6

8:00 pm Judah & The Lion

10:00 pm BØRNS

July 7

4:00 pm Howard Jones

10:00 pm PHANTOGRAM