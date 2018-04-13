Spring blooms at the Milwaukee Art Museum

Umbrellas dot the ceiling of the Milwaukee Art Museum. They are part of the installment that greets visitors to Art in Bloom. The event draws crowds who eagerly wait to see how more than 40 florists and landscape designers create their own interpretation of art using flowers.

"It's just a great way for me to express myself in a different form of art," said Jamie Spellerberg, owner of Wilderland Floral.

Spellerberg is based out of Minneapolis. While Art in Bloom isn't new to her, her artwork is.

"This is actually the first time I've seen it in person. I've been working off of pictures online so it ended up looking really well," she said.

Spellerberg told us her piece is based on the painting titled, "Battle", "In the initial painting a lot of the weight is on the top of the piece so I wanted to emulate that in my own floral creation as well."

Marty Loppnow of Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse chose an untitled piece by Donald Judd. "So you look at the piece on the wall. It's all light and shadow along with my piece for the floral," he said.

Loppnow said on Saturday he is hosting an Iron Designer event where three winners from previous years compete.

"They're given 30 minutes to duke it out and make gorgeous flower arrangements and then the audience gets to vote who is the winner."

Visitors also get to vote on their favorite piece in the galleries.

"That's actually a bigger honor because yes you can impress an art critic and one of your peers but being able to impress a crowd like this, that's truly an honor," said Amanda Peterson, the Milwaukee Art Museum's director of communication and marketing.

If anyone needs a reminder warmer weather is around the corner, the Milwaukee Art Museum is where you need to be.

"It's going to be a cold, chilly, windy weekend and it is beautiful, warm, and it is spring in here," Loppnow added.

Art in Bloom runs through Sunday at the Milwaukee Art Museum. For more information visit: https://mam.org/bloom/