Festa Italiana brings back $7 for 7 ticket deal

Mama Mia! Tickets for Festa Italiana are now on sale.

Festa Italiana is the largest Italian event of its kind in America today.

This will be the 41st year that the festival will bring time-honored traditions like the celebration of Sunday Mass and Procession, cultural exhibits, bocce ball games, a free carnival, gondolas, Italian food and entertainment and more to the Henry W. Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

The event takes place July 20-22 and guests are encouraged to take advantage of special ticket offers in April, May and June.

On April 16-22, May 14-20 and June 18-24 guests can purchase tickets online for only $7 as part of the $7 for 7 Spring Fever Ticket Deal.

Advance Admission tickets can be purchased online or at the Italian Community Center for $10 until July 19.

Festa Italiana began 40 years ago as an effort to reunite the Italian community in Milwaukee. It was the first ethnic festival in Milwaukee on the Summerfest grounds.