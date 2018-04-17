Festa Italiana brings back $7 for 7 ticket deal

Festa Italiana is the largest Italian event of its kind in America today.
This will be the 41st year that the festival will bring time-honored traditions like the celebration of Sunday Mass and Procession, cultural exhibits, bocce ball games, a free carnival, gondolas, Italian food and entertainment and more to the Henry W. Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.
The event takes place July 20-22 and guests are encouraged to take advantage of special ticket offers in April, May and June.
On April 16-22, May 14-20 and June 18-24 guests can purchase tickets online for only $7 as part of the $7 for 7 Spring Fever Ticket Deal.
Advance Admission tickets can be purchased online or at the Italian Community Center for $10 until July 19.