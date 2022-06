Milwaukee County

Alcott Park

Where: 3751S. 97th St.

Parade Time: 9:45 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Enderis Playfield

Where: 2978 N. 72nd St.

Parade Time: 8:30 a.m.

-Cooper Park Parade departs from 81st St. School

-Enderis parade departs from Mother of Good Counsel Church

Gordon Park

Where: 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd

Parade Time: 11:00 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Humboldt Park

Where: 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Parade Time: 9:00 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Jackson Park

Where: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave

Parade Time: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Kletzsch Park

Where: 6560 N. Milwaukee River Pkwy, Glendale

Parade Time: 10:00 a.m. Children’s parade

Fireworks Time: 9 p.m. (Dusk)

Lake Park

Where: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Parade Time: 9:00 a.m. from Maryland and Hartford Avenue

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Lincoln Park

Where: 1301 W. Hampton Ave.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Mitchell Park

Where: 2600 W. Pierce St.

Parade Time(s): 9 a.m.



National Ave. & 4th St.

Mitchell St, & 23rd St.

Scott St. & 30th St.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Noyes Park

Where: 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Sherman Park

No park activities

Washington Park

Where: 1859 N. 40th St.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Wilson Park

Where: 1601 W. Howard Ave.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Milwaukee Mile

Where: 640 S 84th St., West Allis

Fireworks Time: 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Lakefront

Where: Along the lakefront, Veterans Park, Milwaukee

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (July 3)

Hart Park- Wauwatosa

Where: 7300 W Chestnut St, Wauwatosa

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Greendale

Where: 6801 Southway

Parade Time: 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

Sheridan Park

Where: 4800 S. Lake Dr, Cudahy

Parade Time: 12 p.m. (starts at Grange and Packard)

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Grant Park

No event scheduled

Lions Legend Park

Where: Loomis Road and Drexel Avenue, Franklin

Parade Time: 11:00 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Konkel Park

Where: 5151 West Layton Ave, Greenfield

Parade Time: 12:15 p.m.

Fireworks Time: Nothing scheduled

Atwater Park

Where: 4000 N Lake Dr, Shorewood

Parade Time: 3 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9 p.m.

Brown Deer Village Park

Where: 4800 W Green Book Drive

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Hales Corners Park

Where: 5765 New Berlin Rd, Hales Corners

Parade Time: 4 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

***

Waukesha County

Big Bend Village Park

Where: Riverside Drive, Big Bend, WI 53103

Gates open at 3 p.m.; tractor pulling at 6 p.m.

Lower Clark's Park

Nothing scheduled

Idle Isle Park

Where: W182 S6666 Hardtke Drive, Muskego, WI 53150

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Mitchell Park

Where: 19900 River Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Parade Time: 10 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:20 p.m.

Sussex Village Park

Where: 511 High Bluff Dr. (best viewing area)

Parade Time: 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:20 p.m.

Elm Grove Village Park

Where: 13600 Juneau Blvd, Elm Grove, WI 53122

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

Frontier Park

Nothing scheduled

Pewaukee

Where: Lakefront Park, 222 W Wisconsin Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Parade Time: 3 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

Mukwonago

Where: 441 Andrews St. (Phantom Glen Park)

Fireworks: Dusk (9:30 p.m.) on July 3

New Berlin

Where: Malone Park at 3953 S Casper Dr, New Berlin, WI 53151

Parade Time: 1 p.m. July 2

Fireworks Time: 10 p.m.

Fowler Park

Where: 438 N. Oakwood Ave.

Parade: 5 p.m. on July 2

Fireworks Time: 9 p.m. (Dusk)

Delafield

Where: Nagawicka Lake, Genesee St, Delafield, WI 53018

Parade: 10 a.m. on July 4

Fireworks Time: Dusk on July 2

Waukesha County Expo Grounds

Where: 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha

Parade: 11 a.m.

Fireworks: 10:30 p.m.

Menomonee Falls

Where: Appleton Ave at Elm Lane and the high school

Parade Time: 7 p.m. (July 3)

Fireworks Time: Dusk (July 3)

Hartland

Where: Nixon Park, 175 E. Park Avenue

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. ( June 24 )

Okauchee Lake

Where: Over Okauchee Lake

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk) on July 3

***

Kenosha County

Paddock Lake

Where: McAlonan Park, Paddock Lake, WI 53168

Bike Parade: July 4 at 10 a.m.

Harbor Park - Kenosha

Where: 56th St and 1st Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140

Parade - July 1 at 1 p.m.

Fireworks Time: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Lance Park - Twin Lakes

Where: Twin Lakes, WI 53181

Fireworks: June 30 at Dusk

Somers

Where: 1245 72nd Ave, Somers

Parade: July 4 at 2:00 p.m.

***

Racine County

Burlington

Where: Chocolate Fest grounds: 681 Maryland Ave, Burlington

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

Raymond

Where: 76th St, Franksville, WI 53126

Parade Time: 1:00 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Racine

Where: North Beach, N. Main St, Racine, WI 53403

Parade Time: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:20 p.m. (Dusk)

Michigan

Where: Tichigan Lake, Racine County

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m (Dusk)

***

Walworth County

Cravath Park - Whitewater

Where: 341 S Fremont St., Whitewater

Fireworks Time: 10:00 p.m.

Grand Geneva Resort and Spa - Lake Geneva

Where: Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva

Fireworks Time: Dusk (July 3)

Village of Fontana

Where: Fontana Beach, Lake St, Fontana

Fireworks Time: 9:00 p.m. (Dusk)

City of Delavan

N. Terrace Street in Delavan

Fireworks time: 9:30 p.m.

East Troy

Where: 3090 Graydon Ave, East Troy

Parade time: 1:00 p.m. (July 2)

Fireworks time: 9:30 p.m. (July 1)