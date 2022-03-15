Country star Thomas Rhett to headline Summerfest's final day

MILWAUKEE — Country superstar Thomas Rhett will headline Summerfest on its final day this year, the music festival announced Tuesday.

Rhett will take to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater's stage on Saturday, July 9. An opening act for the performance will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Rhett's performance will go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, and in-person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office. All tickets will include admission to Summerfest.

Rhett, dubbed by Variety as “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music," has released five studio albums, 18 multi-Platinum and Gold-certified No. 1 hits, as well as 12 billion digital streams.

