Country star Thomas Rhett to headline Summerfest's final day

57th ACM Awards - Arrivals
Eric Jamison/AP
Thomas Rhett arrives at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Mar 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Country superstar Thomas Rhett will headline Summerfest on its final day this year, the music festival announced Tuesday.

Rhett will take to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater's stage on Saturday, July 9. An opening act for the performance will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Rhett's performance will go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, and in-person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office. All tickets will include admission to Summerfest.

Rhett, dubbed by Variety as “the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music," has released five studio albums, 18 multi-Platinum and Gold-certified No. 1 hits, as well as 12 billion digital streams.

Get more information at Summerfest.com.

